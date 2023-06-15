Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

