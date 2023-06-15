Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.