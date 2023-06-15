Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 4,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after buying an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

