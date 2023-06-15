Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

