Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 44,628 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,628 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy makes up about 0.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.11% of Clearway Energy worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 899.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

