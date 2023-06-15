Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises 1.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.