Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

TMUS opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

