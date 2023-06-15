Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

