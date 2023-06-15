Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

