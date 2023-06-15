Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 224,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

