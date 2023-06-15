The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Boosted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.79% of Howard Hughes worth $30,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,914,407.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,914,407.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 301,554 shares of company stock worth $22,455,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

HHC opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

