iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PFF stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.