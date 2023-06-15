Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 1,584 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

