Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 333 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

