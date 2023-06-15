Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 165 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

