9,265 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,329,000 after acquiring an additional 303,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,542,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORI opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

