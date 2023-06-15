Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $31.80 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

