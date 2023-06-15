ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $49.67 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

