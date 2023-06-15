Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 225.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $21,377. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

