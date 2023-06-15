Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.69

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 224615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $3,755,097. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

