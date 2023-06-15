Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity

Leidos Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

