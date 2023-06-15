Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 2.1% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of AFL opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

