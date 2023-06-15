Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,469 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,469 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

