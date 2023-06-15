Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $195.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

