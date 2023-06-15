Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $8,498,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,623,000 after acquiring an additional 182,423 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 160,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

