iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $240.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.