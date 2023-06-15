Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,923 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

CBSH opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

