iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,589 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

