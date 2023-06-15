Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,691 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.