Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 829,632 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,632 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

