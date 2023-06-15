Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

CEQP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

