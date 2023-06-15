Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,836 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

