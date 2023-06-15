Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $95.65.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

