Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

