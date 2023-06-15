Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,643 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,636,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

