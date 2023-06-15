Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.64 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

