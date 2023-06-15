Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,474,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,707,000 after acquiring an additional 160,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,778,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

