Port Capital LLC Sells 15,310 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Port Capital LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 4.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $59,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $153.60 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.