Port Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Port Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.5% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

