Port Capital LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Port Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,890 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hayward worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $11,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 259,877 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 836,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,905.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,631,899 shares of company stock valued at $183,657,530. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 1.6 %

Hayward stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

