Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $79,393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regency Centers by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after acquiring an additional 885,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after acquiring an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

REG stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.