Port Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,966,260. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $344.37 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.00 and a 12 month high of $358.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

