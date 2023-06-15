Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.9% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
