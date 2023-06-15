Point72 Middle East FZE Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.78.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.