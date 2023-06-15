Port Capital LLC Sells 7,772 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Port Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

