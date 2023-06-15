Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.7% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

NYSE ICE opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

