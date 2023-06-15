Port Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

