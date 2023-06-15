RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) is Port Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 5.1% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $70,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.8 %

RBC Bearings Company Profile

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $218.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

