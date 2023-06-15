Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

