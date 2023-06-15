Port Capital LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,900,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

